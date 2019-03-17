Crown (CRW) Market Cap Achieves $2.96 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00003366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and C-CEX. Crown has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $16,287.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crown has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.03862527 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011773 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.11 or 0.02460255 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00018852 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00047322 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000606 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 21,800,440 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CryptoBridge, YoBit, CoinExchange, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

