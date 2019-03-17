Critical Review: Encore Capital Group (ECPG) and Its Rivals

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ: ECPG) is one of 695 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Encore Capital Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Encore Capital Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group 8.51% 20.21% 3.07% Encore Capital Group Competitors 13.25% 20.37% 4.56%

Encore Capital Group has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encore Capital Group’s peers have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Encore Capital Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Encore Capital Group Competitors 720 3430 3870 70 2.41

Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.75%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 36.13%. Given Encore Capital Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Encore Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.4% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Encore Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Encore Capital Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group $1.36 billion $115.89 million 6.46 Encore Capital Group Competitors $1.80 billion $377.80 million -10.72

Encore Capital Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Encore Capital Group. Encore Capital Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Encore Capital Group peers beat Encore Capital Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the early stage collections, business process outsourcing, contingent collections, and trace services and litigation activities; and the management of non-performing loans, as well as provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

