Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $38.72 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.75.

CRSP opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 3.13. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $73.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.35% and a negative net margin of 5,281.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 8,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $347,806.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,024,534 shares in the company, valued at $40,991,605.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 72,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $2,177,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 153,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,700,718 and have sold 198,937 shares valued at $7,166,383. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 65,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

