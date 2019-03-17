Crestline Management LP Sells 37,944 Shares of Masco Corp (MAS)

Crestline Management LP cut its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,944 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,729,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,503 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Masco by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 107,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Masco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 175,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,016,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth $343,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 165,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $6,596,700.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 398,178 shares in the company, valued at $15,895,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith J. Allman sold 51,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $2,042,089.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,966,187.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,940 shares of company stock worth $11,890,269 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $38.98 on Friday. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Masco had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 520.34%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nomura set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

