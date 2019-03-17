Crestline Management LP Raises Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels and Resorts accounts for 0.9% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, CFO Michael D. Bluhm sold 18,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $364,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

