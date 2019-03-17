Crestline Management LP Has $3.64 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (AN)

Crestline Management LP lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. AutoNation comprises about 0.6% of Crestline Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Crestline Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of AutoNation worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AutoNation by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AN opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.05. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,674.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson purchased 1,150 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.06 per share, for a total transaction of $41,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,301.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,039 shares of company stock worth $786,143 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.06 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

