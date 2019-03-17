Credit Suisse Group (CS) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

