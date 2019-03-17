Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $376.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th.

CACC stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $454.08. The stock had a trading volume of 114,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,341. The company has a quick ratio of 17.07, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $467.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.73 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 44.64%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 355.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 91 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

