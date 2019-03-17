Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.83.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 42,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $7,236,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 788,967 shares of company stock valued at $133,875,092. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,594,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 430,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after purchasing an additional 331,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 413,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,535 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRL stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $155.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,624. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $141.63 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.