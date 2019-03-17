Cpwm LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $187.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $40.52.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $139,560.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 201,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $7,700,578.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 817,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,337,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 912,661 shares of company stock valued at $34,195,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Cpwm LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/cpwm-llc-grows-position-in-comcast-co-cmcsa.html.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.