Coupa Software (COUP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Friday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $86.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Coupa Software to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $95.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.36 and a beta of 1.87. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $99.64.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.07 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $328,909.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,434,600.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,631 shares of company stock worth $22,811,237 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 41,653 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,200,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,855,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,616,000 after purchasing an additional 77,458 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Coupa Software by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Coupa Software by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 243,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

