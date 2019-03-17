CorePoint Lodging Inc (CPLG) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,014,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 200,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,635,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,259,000 after acquiring an additional 492,981 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,035,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE CPLG opened at $13.87 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

CorePoint Lodging Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

