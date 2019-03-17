CoreCommodity Management LLC Takes Position in Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Green Plains by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Green Plains Inc has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.16 million. Green Plains had a net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Green Plains’s payout ratio is -22.12%.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony R. Vojslavek sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $30,333.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,239. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

