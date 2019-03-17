CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 7,554 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lowered its holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RRC. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,825,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,929,952 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,320,000 after buying an additional 2,359,051 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,355,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,248,000 after buying an additional 1,850,126 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,424,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,049,000 after buying an additional 1,159,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 2,469,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,636,000 after buying an additional 870,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RRC opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Range Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.35 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 53.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. Range Resources’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.08%.

In other Range Resources news, Director Steven D. Gray acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,453.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Funk acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,518.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, January 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.37.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

