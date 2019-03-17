CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 7,449 Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

CoreCommodity Management LLC decreased its position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.84.

NYSE APC opened at $44.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

