CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 122,076 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,492 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 122,076 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 7,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Midas Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Signition LP lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Signition LP now owns 35,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SAND opened at $5.62 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAND shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 122,076 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/corecommodity-management-llc-sells-122076-shares-of-sandstorm-gold-ltd-sand.html.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold streaming and royalty company. It has a portfolio of 174 streams and royalties in Canada, the United States, Australia, Honduras, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Australia, Turkey, French Guiana, South Africa, Paraguay, Botswana, Sweden, Mongolia, Mexico, and Cote d'Ivoire.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.