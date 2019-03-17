Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.90.

CRBP opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $431.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.17. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,154.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Barbara White acquired 4,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $30,007.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 184,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,508.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 8,668 shares of company stock worth $56,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,220,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,503 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,276,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,390,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,608,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 102,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.