Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Stake Lessened by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2,981.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,084,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,984,019 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,331,000 after buying an additional 1,367,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,800,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,959,000 after buying an additional 1,237,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,359,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,932,000 after buying an additional 1,029,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,828,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,833,000 after buying an additional 795,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, EVP William E. Franklin sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $8,181,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,591.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $3,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,495,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Copart to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $59.03 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $484.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Stake Lessened by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/copart-inc-cprt-stake-lessened-by-mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd.html.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.