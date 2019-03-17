Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $681.20 Million

Analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to announce $681.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $658.50 million and the highest is $708.00 million. Copa reported sales of $715.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). Copa had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $656.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Copa’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPA. Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Imperial Capital reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Copa in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research note on Sunday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

Copa stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.53. 284,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,834. Copa has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,198,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,793,000 after acquiring an additional 33,479 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Global Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Global Advisors LP now owns 223,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in Copa by 342.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 66,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 51,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

