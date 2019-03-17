Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 908 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 908 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,887.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $263.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.85 and a 1 year high of $266.18. The firm has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.12%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $9,388,124 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

