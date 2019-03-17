Contrasting Solitron Devices (SODI) and Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) and Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

48.4% of Nova Measuring Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Nova Measuring Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nova Measuring Instruments and Solitron Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova Measuring Instruments 0 0 3 0 3.00 Solitron Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nova Measuring Instruments currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.66%. Given Nova Measuring Instruments’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nova Measuring Instruments is more favorable than Solitron Devices.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nova Measuring Instruments and Solitron Devices’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Measuring Instruments $251.13 million 2.73 $54.37 million $1.96 12.51 Solitron Devices N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nova Measuring Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Solitron Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Nova Measuring Instruments and Solitron Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Measuring Instruments 21.65% 21.64% 18.13% Solitron Devices N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nova Measuring Instruments beats Solitron Devices on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its products include thin film and optical CD process control solutions for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, ASIC, foundries, and memory manufactures, as well as end users and process equipment manufacturers worldwide. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Solitron Devices

Solitron Devices, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products. It also offers joint army/navy transistors, diodes, and standard military drawings voltage regulators; and power supplies and other electronic control products to the general electronic industry. The company's semiconductor products are used as components of military, commercial, and aerospace electronic equipment, such as ground and airborne radar systems, power distribution systems, missiles, missile control systems, and spacecraft, as well as for non-military, scientific, and industrial applications. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Far East, the Middle East, Europe, and Australia. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as through a network of manufacturers' representatives and distributors. Solitron Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.