Contrasting Hauppauge Digital (HAUP) and Immersion (IMMR)

Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP) and Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Hauppauge Digital alerts:

This table compares Hauppauge Digital and Immersion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Immersion $110.98 million 2.27 $54.34 million $1.74 4.70

Immersion has higher revenue and earnings than Hauppauge Digital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hauppauge Digital and Immersion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hauppauge Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Immersion 0 2 1 0 2.33

Immersion has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 49.94%. Given Immersion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Immersion is more favorable than Hauppauge Digital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Immersion shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Hauppauge Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Immersion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hauppauge Digital has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immersion has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hauppauge Digital and Immersion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A Immersion 48.97% 53.62% 36.45%

Summary

Immersion beats Hauppauge Digital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hauppauge Digital Company Profile

Hauppauge Digital Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various consumer electronic hardware and software products that link TV and other video delivery technologies to personal computers and mobile devices. The company offers TV receivers and tuners, including Broadway that connects to a TV signal and then transmits that TV signal through a Wi-Fi network or the Internet; digital TV receivers and hybrid analog/digital TV receivers, which enable a PC user to watch digital television in a resizable window on a PC or laptop screen; PCTV systems TV tuner products that allow users to view television programming on their computers; and analog TV tuners. It also provides video recorder products, such as USB-Live2, a standard definition video recorder used to record video tapes and other types of video into a PC; HD PVR 2, a kit for gamers to record high definition videos; HD PVR, a high-definition video recorder for making compressed video recordings, as well as to record old home video tapes into an AVCHD format; and Colossus to record high definition video from a cable TV or satellite set top box. In addition, the company offers other software products comprising WinTV application, a PC based TV watching, pause, and recoding application; WinTV Extend software product, a PC based Internet video server that streams live TV or other video content to remote devices; Impact video capture board for PC based video conferencing and video capture in industrial applications; MediaMVP-HD, a Linux-based digital media device that link TV sets and PCs; and MediaMVP to watch and listen to PC-based videos, music, and pictures on a TV set through a home network, as well as provides an on-TV-screen display of media directory listings. The company sells its products through retailers, PC manufacturers, and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Hauppauge Digital Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), reference designs, and firmware. Further, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Additionally, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, APIs, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hauppauge Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hauppauge Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.