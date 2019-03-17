Contrasting FTS International (FTSI) & The Competition

FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) is one of 12,917 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare FTS International to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FTS International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTS International 0 5 7 0 2.58 FTS International Competitors 58890 224008 291341 11956 2.44

FTS International presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 24.28%. Given FTS International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FTS International is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of FTS International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FTS International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FTS International $1.54 billion $681.60 million 4.00 FTS International Competitors $7.26 billion $564.79 million 12.37

FTS International’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than FTS International. FTS International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FTS International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTS International 16.74% 933.45% 33.90% FTS International Competitors -173.67% 8.35% 2.21%

Summary

FTS International beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

