Conn’s Inc (CONN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $438.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) to announce $438.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $436.00 million to $439.85 million. Conn’s posted sales of $420.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conn’s.

CONN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Conn’s to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 234.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,761 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.94. 576,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,170. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $727.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.21.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

