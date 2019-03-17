Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 79,269 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,269 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XHR. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $14,677,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,232,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,206,000 after buying an additional 596,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,394,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,952,000 after buying an additional 539,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,952,000 after buying an additional 539,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 46.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,112,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,366,000 after buying an additional 354,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $275.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

A number of brokerages have commented on XHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,239 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

