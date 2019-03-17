Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,225 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (PRFT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,575 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Perficient worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRFT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 73,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Perficient by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,498 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,137 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 31,220 shares in the last quarter. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Perficient by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 161,431 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 33,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 57,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $1,677,794.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 40,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,853. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Shares of PRFT opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $955.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Perficient had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

