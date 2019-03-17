Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Wipro Limited (WIT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 296,263 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wipro stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.79. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wipro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Wipro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.89.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

