Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Connecticut Water Service in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Connecticut Water Service from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of CTWS stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Connecticut Water Service has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $70.30. The company has a market capitalization of $809.11 million, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of -0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Connecticut Water Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Connecticut Water Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,707,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Connecticut Water Service

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings.

