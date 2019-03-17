Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lessened its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 49,367 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 108.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CXO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $185.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $174.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.08.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 7,500 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $749,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Kidwell sold 4,200 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $462,084.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXO opened at $103.55 on Friday. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 55.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

