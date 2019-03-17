Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNAT) Receives $8.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNAT shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.67. 1,376,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,249. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.36.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a negative return on equity of 82.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 60,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

