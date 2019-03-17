Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 1,376,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 727,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNAT shares. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Conatus Pharmaceuticals to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conatus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.
The stock has a market cap of $80.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.36.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNAT. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the period. 27.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT)
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.
