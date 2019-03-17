Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 1,376,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 727,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNAT shares. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Conatus Pharmaceuticals to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conatus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Get Conatus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $80.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.36.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.49% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNAT. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the period. 27.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/conatus-pharmaceuticals-cnat-trading-down-6-3.html.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.