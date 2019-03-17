Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Holdings Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,046 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,019,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,309,000 after buying an additional 362,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $2,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

NYSE CAG opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.07%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

