Comparing LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) & Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR)

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) and Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LaSalle Hotel Properties and Monmouth R.E. Inv., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LaSalle Hotel Properties 0 7 1 0 2.13 Monmouth R.E. Inv. 0 2 2 0 2.50

LaSalle Hotel Properties currently has a consensus price target of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.59%. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.18%. Given Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Monmouth R.E. Inv. is more favorable than LaSalle Hotel Properties.

Dividends

LaSalle Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Monmouth R.E. Inv. pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. LaSalle Hotel Properties pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monmouth R.E. Inv. pays out 78.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Monmouth R.E. Inv. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of LaSalle Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of LaSalle Hotel Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LaSalle Hotel Properties and Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LaSalle Hotel Properties $1.10 billion 3.20 $195.03 million $2.47 12.98 Monmouth R.E. Inv. $139.37 million 8.76 $56.00 million $0.87 15.14

LaSalle Hotel Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Monmouth R.E. Inv.. LaSalle Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monmouth R.E. Inv., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

LaSalle Hotel Properties has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LaSalle Hotel Properties and Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LaSalle Hotel Properties -3.94% 3.56% 2.28% Monmouth R.E. Inv. 1.33% 0.27% 0.12%

Summary

Monmouth R.E. Inv. beats LaSalle Hotel Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Company Profile

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling approximately 10,400 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets. LaSalle Hotel Properties seeks to grow through strategic relationships with premier lodging groups, including Access Hotels & Resorts, Accor, Benchmark Hospitality, Davidson Hotel Company, Evolution Hospitality, HEI Hotels & Resorts, Highgate Hotels, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, IHG, JRK Hotel Group, Inc., Marriott International, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Outrigger Lodging Services, Provenance Hotels, Two Roads Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotel Group.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased primarily to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

