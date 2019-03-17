Comparing DST Systems (DST) & Corelogic (CLGX)

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) and Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DST Systems and Corelogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DST Systems N/A N/A N/A Corelogic 6.81% 18.89% 4.64%

This table compares DST Systems and Corelogic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DST Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corelogic $1.79 billion 1.66 $121.86 million $2.36 15.69

Corelogic has higher revenue and earnings than DST Systems.

Dividends

DST Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Corelogic does not pay a dividend. DST Systems has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of DST Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Corelogic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of DST Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Corelogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DST Systems and Corelogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DST Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Corelogic 0 5 4 0 2.44

Corelogic has a consensus target price of $45.38, indicating a potential upside of 22.54%. Given Corelogic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corelogic is more favorable than DST Systems.

Summary

Corelogic beats DST Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DST Systems

DST Systems, Inc. provides technology-based information processing and servicing solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Financial Services, International Financial Services, and Healthcare Services segments. The Domestic Financial Services segment provides investor, investment, advisor/intermediary, and asset distribution services to companies in the financial services industry to support direct and intermediary sales of mutual funds, alternative investments, securities brokerage accounts, and retirement plans. Its services include transaction processing; account opening and maintenance; reconciliation of trades, positions, and cash; corporate actions; regulatory reporting and compliance functions; and tax reporting. The International Financial Services segment offers investor and policyholder administration and technology services on a remote processing and business process outsourcing basis to mutual fund managers, insurers, and platform providers, as well as provides solutions related to participant accounting and recordkeeping for clients in the wealth management and retirement savings industries/markets. Its Healthcare Services segment offers software applications to provide healthcare organizations with pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions for information processing, quality of care, cost management, and payment integrity needs; and healthcare solutions, including claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, business intelligence, and other ancillary services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS). The PIRM segment combines property information, mortgage information, and consumer information to deliver housing market and property-level insights, predictive analytics, and risk management capabilities. This segment also offers proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track this information and assist its clients with decision-making and compliance tools in the real estate industry, insurance industry, and the single and multifamily industry. It primarily serves commercial banks, mortgage lenders and brokers, investment banks, fixed-income investors, real estate agents, MLS companies, property and casualty insurance companies, title insurance companies, government agencies, and government-sponsored enterprises. The UWS segment combines property information, mortgage information, and consumer information to provide comprehensive mortgage origination and monitoring solutions, including underwriting-related solutions, and data-enabled valuations and appraisals. This segment also provides proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track this information and assist its clients with vetting and onboarding prospects, and meeting compliance regulations, as well as understanding, diagnosing, and monitoring property values. It primarily serves mortgage lenders and servicers, credit unions, commercial banks, fixed-income investors, government agencies, and property and casualty insurance companies. The company was formerly known as The First American Corporation and changed its name to CoreLogic, Inc. in June 2010. CoreLogic, Inc. was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

