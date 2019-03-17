Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2,996.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,061,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,930,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,357,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $965,150,000 after purchasing an additional 882,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,894,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $717,782,000 after purchasing an additional 777,025 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,136,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,210,000 after purchasing an additional 674,304 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 121.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,258,000 after purchasing an additional 622,666 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

STLD stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

