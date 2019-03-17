Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Avangrid Inc (AGR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,531,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,135,000 after acquiring an additional 65,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,531,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,135,000 after purchasing an additional 65,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,980,000 after purchasing an additional 103,270 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,141,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,282,000 after purchasing an additional 372,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,223,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,628,000 after purchasing an additional 405,680 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Avangrid Inc has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $54.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.94.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

