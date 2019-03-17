Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sells 5,400 Shares of Resolute Forest Products (RFP)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia trimmed its stake in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 35.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 600,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 156,862 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth approximately $6,692,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 35.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 80,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 74.4% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 215,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 91,866 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $710.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Jacques P. Vachon sold 42,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $359,258.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

