Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Vehicle Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

CVGI stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $258.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.37.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,034,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,353,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,353,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

