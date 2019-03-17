Comerica Bank Purchases 626 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WABCO were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WABCO by 61.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,439,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $405,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,521 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WABCO by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,888,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,023,000 after purchasing an additional 72,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WABCO by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,372,000 after purchasing an additional 28,869 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of WABCO by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,394,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,730,000 after purchasing an additional 378,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WABCO by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 808,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WABCO alerts:

Shares of WBC opened at $140.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.90 and a 12 month high of $146.50.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $911.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.29%. WABCO’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

WABCO announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WABCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Vertical Research downgraded WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded WABCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $134.00 price objective on WABCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. WABCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.47.

In related news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.93, for a total transaction of $138,464.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,747.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/comerica-bank-purchases-626-shares-of-wabco-holdings-inc-wbc.html.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.