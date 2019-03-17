Comerica Bank Purchases 1,307 Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 397.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line, and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. It operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

