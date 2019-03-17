Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Comcast reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.47. 66,887,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,381,270. Comcast has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $187.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $30,039.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,727.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Cohen sold 275,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $10,205,359.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,080,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 912,661 shares of company stock valued at $34,195,979 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 34,967 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 772.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 497,881 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,953,000 after buying an additional 440,809 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

