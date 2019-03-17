Columbia Asset Management Has $229,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.3% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.6% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 160,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,567 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

GILD opened at $65.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.07%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

