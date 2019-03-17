Colfax Corp (CFX) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) – Equities research analysts at Gabelli issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Colfax in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Gabelli analyst M. Trusz expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year. Gabelli has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Colfax’s FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.49 million. Colfax had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.91.

NYSE CFX opened at $28.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Colfax by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Colfax by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Lynn H. Clark sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $70,649.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian Brander sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $115,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,870.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,479 shares of company stock worth $667,444. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

