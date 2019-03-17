CoinEx Token (CET) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. One CoinEx Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $0.00 and $77,664.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00390784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.01702890 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00230484 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00001875 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004842 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 9,962,146,451 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

