Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $126,000 Holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (BNY)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 63,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 121,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

