Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys 9,782 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $105.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

