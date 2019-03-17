Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.23. 431,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,142. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $132.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 368.25%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,150 shares of company stock valued at $901,704. 10.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $21,046,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 353.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,780,000 after buying an additional 429,912 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,855.1% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 440,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after buying an additional 417,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,654,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,336,000 after buying an additional 232,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 53,122.3% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 162,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 162,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.