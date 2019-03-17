Cna Financial Corp (CNA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNA. AXA increased its holdings in Cna Financial by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 120,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90,805 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Cna Financial by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cna Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cna Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cna Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 73,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th.

Shares of CNA opened at $43.56 on Friday. Cna Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.89). Cna Financial had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

