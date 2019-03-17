Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 34936219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

CLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price target on Cloud Peak Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cloud Peak Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,583,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 198,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,698,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 58,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,698,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 58,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,171,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 95,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,207 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 36,751 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD)

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

