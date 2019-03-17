Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) & US Gold (USAU) Financial Comparison

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of US Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of US Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and US Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs 47.17% -509.82% 18.38% US Gold N/A -64.03% -62.56%

Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. US Gold does not pay a dividend. Cleveland-Cliffs pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and US Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $2.33 billion 1.24 $1.13 billion $2.13 4.68 US Gold $25.18 million 0.64 -$13.65 million N/A N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than US Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cleveland-Cliffs and US Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 1 4 7 0 2.50 US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus price target of $11.89, indicating a potential upside of 19.34%. US Gold has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 237.08%. Given US Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe US Gold is more favorable than Cleveland-Cliffs.

Volatility and Risk

Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Gold has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats US Gold on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of gold and precious metals properties in the United States. It has interests in the Keystone and the Gold Bar projects located on the Cortez trend in Nevada; and the Copper King gold and copper project located in southeast Wyoming. The company is based in Elko, Nevada. U.S. Gold Corp. is a subsidiary of Copper King, LLC.

